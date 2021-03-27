CoinEx Token (CET) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.07 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $15.45 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00021329 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00047923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $343.72 or 0.00616064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00065054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00023257 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CET is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars.

