CoinFi Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $61,620.00 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 27th. CoinFi has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $61,620.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CoinFi has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One CoinFi token can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00021319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00047848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $347.94 or 0.00615307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00065245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00022911 BTC.

CoinFi is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 tokens. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

