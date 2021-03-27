Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.77

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.77 and traded as high as C$1.14. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$1.12, with a volume of 8,562 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.77. The firm has a market cap of C$136.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18.

Colabor Group Company Profile (TSE:GCL)

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, wholesales and distributes food and non-food products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

