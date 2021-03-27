Colony Group LLC Acquires 14,009 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 348.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,009 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 125.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,207,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,697 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 947,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,567,000 after purchasing an additional 154,980 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,071,000 after purchasing an additional 119,460 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 680.8% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 323,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,817,000 after buying an additional 281,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 448.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 242,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,901,000 after buying an additional 198,626 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWY opened at $89.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $96.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.17 and a 200 day moving average of $80.20.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

