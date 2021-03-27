Colony Group LLC Acquires 4,714 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBS. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth about $84,588,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,935,000 after acquiring an additional 388,709 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,081,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,913,000 after purchasing an additional 188,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,815,000 after acquiring an additional 168,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 629,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,375,000 after acquiring an additional 166,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EBS opened at $94.53 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.07 and a 200 day moving average of $97.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.39 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBS. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $2,409,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,562,863.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,094 shares of company stock valued at $5,181,081. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

