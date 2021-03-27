Colony Group LLC Boosts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,659 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GE opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Argus increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.