Colony Group LLC Buys 1,026 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,114 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 24,922 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Walmart by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,493,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 20,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $135.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.83 and a 200 day moving average of $142.11. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.60 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,849,882.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,035,000 shares of company stock worth $556,529,644. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.11.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

