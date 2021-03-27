Colony Group LLC Buys 12,285 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11,305.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,866,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824,107 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,804,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,499,000 after acquiring an additional 199,774 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8,889.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,143,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,087,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,879,000 after purchasing an additional 171,455 shares during the period.

Shares of PFF opened at $38.25 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average is $37.86.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

