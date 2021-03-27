Colony Group LLC Buys 1,432 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,613,000 after purchasing an additional 308,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Waste Management by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WM opened at $129.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.01. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.90 and a 12 month high of $129.96. The company has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.23.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,901 shares of company stock valued at $3,013,825. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

