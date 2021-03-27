Colony Group LLC Buys 21,481 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 374.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,481 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWT. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,186,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 43,825 shares in the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 42,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 481,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,578,000 after buying an additional 154,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $59.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.69 and a 200-day moving average of $52.14. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $60.47.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

