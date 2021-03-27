Colony Group LLC Buys New Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Colony Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000. Colony Group LLC owned 0.53% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 720,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UCON opened at $26.56 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $26.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.52.

