Colony Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock opened at $371.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $317.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $199.16 and a one year high of $372.25.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.25%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.81.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

