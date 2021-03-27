Colony Group LLC Grows Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) by 90.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,926 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 2.62% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the third quarter valued at $202,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,389,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RLY opened at $26.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.27. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $27.47.

