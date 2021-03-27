Colony Group LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,011,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,478,000 after buying an additional 134,277 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after acquiring an additional 711,940 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,005,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,020,000 after acquiring an additional 62,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 772,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,728,000 after purchasing an additional 68,623 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $101.83 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $67.16 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.08.

