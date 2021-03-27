Colony Group LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Colony Group LLC lessened its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,954 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned 0.10% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GSBD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, Director Ann B. Lane acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $191,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,443.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSBD opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

