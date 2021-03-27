Colony Group LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. FIX upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $629.92.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $476.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $473.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

