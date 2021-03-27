Colony Group LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $1,211,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Seeyond increased its stake in Lam Research by 108.1% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 162.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,423 shares of company stock worth $12,213,007. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $584.23 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $213.29 and a 12-month high of $603.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $83.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.