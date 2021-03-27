Colony Group LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Colony Group LLC cut its position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 134,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in TCF Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in TCF Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $139,650.00. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $887,338.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,319 shares of company stock worth $2,848,757. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TCF Financial Co. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $50.13.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

