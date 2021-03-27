Colony Group LLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAXJ. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,964,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,633,000.

AAXJ stock opened at $92.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $57.07 and a twelve month high of $102.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.61.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

