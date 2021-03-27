Colony Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,192 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Henry Schein by 23.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $67.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.95 and a 12 month high of $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

