Colony Group LLC Purchases 1,483 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Colony Group LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ROK. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays cut Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.47.

In related news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,536,806.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,278 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ROK opened at $273.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.30 and a 200-day moving average of $245.66. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.06 and a 52-week high of $274.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

