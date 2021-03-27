Colony Group LLC Purchases Shares of 287,414 Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 287,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,632,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975,256 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 12,429.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,452,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,073 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,380,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,137 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,690,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

AUY stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AUY shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.