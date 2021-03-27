Colony Group LLC Reduces Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,589 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned 0.31% of Meridian Bioscience worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,545,000 after acquiring an additional 387,466 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 674,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 349,259 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 71.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 205,080 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $2,715,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,847,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,984,000 after buying an additional 118,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

In related news, CFO Bryan T. Baldasare sold 6,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $187,620.00. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,858,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 211,453 shares of company stock worth $5,859,064 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

VIVO stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.45.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

