Colony Group LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 981.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average is $28.55. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $32.82.

