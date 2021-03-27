Colony Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Colony Group LLC cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $136.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.44. The stock has a market cap of $121.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $104.52 and a 1-year high of $136.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

