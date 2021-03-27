Colony Group LLC Sells 20,080 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,080 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 310.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

JPST stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average is $50.79.

