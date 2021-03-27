Colony Group LLC Sells 211 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Texas Pacific Land worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. American Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,266,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,578.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,245.86 and its 200 day moving average is $770.08. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $325.01 and a 52 week high of $1,710.50. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39 and a beta of 2.09.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.65 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $801.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,244.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 197 shares of company stock valued at $183,815 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPL. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.