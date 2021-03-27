Colony Group LLC Sells 9,247 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Colony Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,247 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Bank of America stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $39.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $333.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

