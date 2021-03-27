Colony Group LLC Takes Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000. Colony Group LLC owned 0.08% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of EMQQ opened at $63.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.16 and a 200-day moving average of $62.86. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $81.73.

