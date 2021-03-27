Color Platform 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,115.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $5,115.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,144.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $505.06 or 0.00899584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $201.09 or 0.00358172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00054892 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001493 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

