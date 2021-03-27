Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,553 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,501,489,000 after buying an additional 173,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after buying an additional 2,487,384 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,750,611,000 after buying an additional 1,554,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,024,996,000 after acquiring an additional 860,278 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.18. The stock had a trading volume of 24,127,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,131,582. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

