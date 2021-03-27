Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 78.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 206,111 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 0.6% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. United Bank boosted its stake in Comcast by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 34,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Grace Capital lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,935 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 795,736 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,811,000 after acquiring an additional 418,858 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 36,936 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 22,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.18. 24,127,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,131,582. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $252.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.28.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.