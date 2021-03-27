Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Comerica in a report released on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.29.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CMA. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens raised shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.85.

CMA opened at $70.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.40. Comerica has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $73.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Comerica by 13.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,820 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 1,280.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,864,000 after buying an additional 3,916,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Comerica by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,821,000 after buying an additional 314,595 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Comerica by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,607,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,647,000 after buying an additional 106,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,343,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,911,000 after buying an additional 267,371 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.