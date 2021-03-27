Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.28

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.28 and traded as high as C$9.56. Cominar REIT shares last traded at C$9.49, with a volume of 163,569 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cominar REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cominar REIT from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Cominar REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.28.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

