Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

CODYY opened at $12.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $12.05.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.