Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $106.68

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €106.68 ($125.51) and traded as high as €127.35 ($149.82). Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at €127.15 ($149.59), with a volume of 535,692 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on ML shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €128.83 ($151.57).

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €121.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €106.68.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

See Also: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.