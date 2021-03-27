Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 76.3% from the February 28th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium stock remained flat at $$23.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.15. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $27.86.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Compagnie Plastic Omnium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in Europe, Africa, North America, Asia, and South America. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including smart bumpers and tailgates, as well as smart face products.

