Comparing Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.2% of Fury Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and AngloGold Ashanti’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -7.63 AngloGold Ashanti $3.53 billion 2.47 -$12.00 million $0.91 23.11

Fury Gold Mines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AngloGold Ashanti. Fury Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AngloGold Ashanti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and AngloGold Ashanti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75% AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fury Gold Mines and AngloGold Ashanti, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00 AngloGold Ashanti 0 5 5 0 2.50

Fury Gold Mines presently has a consensus target price of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 96.72%. AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus target price of $33.82, indicating a potential upside of 60.83%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than AngloGold Ashanti.

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti beats Fury Gold Mines on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

