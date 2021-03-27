Comparing Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get ARC Resources alerts:

This table compares ARC Resources and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Resources -65.18% 1.43% 0.80% Gulfport Energy -410.97% -56.71% -10.24%

ARC Resources has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.58, indicating that its share price is 458% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ARC Resources and Gulfport Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Resources $792.18 million 2.72 -$20.80 million N/A N/A Gulfport Energy $1.35 billion 0.01 -$2.00 billion $0.72 0.08

ARC Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gulfport Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.9% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ARC Resources and Gulfport Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Resources 0 0 10 0 3.00 Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

ARC Resources presently has a consensus price target of $10.13, indicating a potential upside of 65.98%. Given ARC Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Gulfport Energy.

Summary

ARC Resources beats Gulfport Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 909.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.