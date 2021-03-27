Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Stake Lowered by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,829 shares during the period. Compass Minerals International makes up approximately 5.7% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Compass Minerals International worth $32,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,814,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,437,000 after purchasing an additional 94,257 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,742,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,185,000 after acquiring an additional 51,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,073,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,288,000 after acquiring an additional 132,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 38,816 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,429. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.25. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.39 and a 1-year high of $70.13. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

CMP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.