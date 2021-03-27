Compound Price Tops $362.41 (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. Compound has a market cap of $1.73 billion and $131.13 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $362.41 or 0.00645826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,786,316 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Buying and Selling Compound

