Conceal (CCX) Trading 31.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Conceal has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $11,096.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,692,529 coins and its circulating supply is 10,235,311 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

