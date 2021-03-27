ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,569,580 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.29% of ConocoPhillips worth $554,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $35,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $55.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of -48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average is $41.49. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

