Constellation Market Cap Reaches $91.60 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. Constellation has a total market cap of $91.60 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation token can now be bought for about $0.0723 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Constellation has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Constellation alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00021042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00048127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $349.39 or 0.00622310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00065213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00023055 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.