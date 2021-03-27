Content Neutrality Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $318,143.00 (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $6.02 million and $318,143.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Content Neutrality Network alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00021224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00048699 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $349.91 or 0.00624525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00065207 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00023217 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Content Neutrality Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Neutrality Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.