Content Value Network Reaches Market Cap of $2.49 Billion (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One Content Value Network coin can currently be purchased for about $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded up 27,802.5% against the U.S. dollar. Content Value Network has a total market cap of $2.49 billion and approximately $755,140.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00021763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00048204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $342.33 or 0.00628608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00065116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00023447 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 62.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00022591 BTC.

Content Value Network Profile

CVNT is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Content Value Network Coin Trading

