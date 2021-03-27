ContentBox (BOX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.91 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a total market cap of $4.91 million and $39,893.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,418,382,470 coins. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

