Contrasting Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and Adobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile -24.68% 1.81% 1.16% Adobe 40.88% 35.81% 18.53%

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and Adobe’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile $515.34 million 0.61 -$45.10 million $0.21 10.67 Adobe $12.87 billion 17.49 $5.26 billion $8.58 54.67

Adobe has higher revenue and earnings than Cheetah Mobile. Cheetah Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adobe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.0% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of Adobe shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Adobe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cheetah Mobile and Adobe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Adobe 0 4 20 0 2.83

Adobe has a consensus target price of $544.63, suggesting a potential upside of 16.10%. Given Adobe’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adobe is more favorable than Cheetah Mobile.

Volatility & Risk

Cheetah Mobile has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adobe has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Adobe beats Cheetah Mobile on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones. Its utility products also comprise Cheetah Keyboard, an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled application; Photo Grid, a photo collage application for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lock screen with notifications and security; Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices; and SafeWallet, a mobile digital wallet. In addition, the company offers Live.me, a live video streaming application; and Cheez, an interactive short video application. Further, it provides mobile games comprising Piano Tiles 2, Rolling Sky, Dancing Line, Arrow.io, Tap Tap Fish, Tap Tap Dash, and Bricks n Balls; and Cheetah Voicepod, an AI-based smart speaker; Cheetah Translator, a portable hand-held voice translation device; and Cheetah GreetBot, a reception robot. Additionally, the company offers mobile advertising publisher services; duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers that include mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines and partnering mobile advertising networks. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc. operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves content creators, experience designers, app developers, enthusiasts, students, social media users, and creative professionals; and marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The company's Digital Experience segment offers products, services, and solutions for creating, managing, executing, measuring, monetizing, and optimizing customer experiences from analytics to commerce. This segment serves marketers, advertisers, agencies, publishers, merchandisers, merchants, web analysts, data scientists, developers, marketing executives, information management and technology executives, product development executives, and sales and support executives. Its Publishing and Advertising segment offers products and services, such as e-learning solutions, technical document publishing, web conferencing, document and forms platform, web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company offers its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force and local field offices, as well as to end users through app stores and through its website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, software vendors and developers, retailers, and OEMs. The company was formerly known as Adobe Systems Incorporated and changed its name to Adobe Inc. in October 2018. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

