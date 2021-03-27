Contrasting Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) & HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for HEXO and Cronos Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HEXO 5 6 4 0 1.93 Cronos Group 2 5 1 0 1.88

HEXO presently has a consensus price target of $3.35, indicating a potential downside of 47.09%. Cronos Group has a consensus price target of $8.56, indicating a potential downside of 7.83%. Given Cronos Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cronos Group is more favorable than HEXO.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HEXO and Cronos Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HEXO $60.46 million 12.83 -$406.37 million ($0.96) -6.60 Cronos Group $25.64 million 130.53 $1.17 billion $0.67 13.87

Cronos Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HEXO. HEXO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cronos Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.3% of HEXO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Cronos Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Cronos Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

HEXO has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cronos Group has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HEXO and Cronos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEXO -517.61% -13.15% -10.35% Cronos Group 266.31% -1.61% -1.41%

Summary

Cronos Group beats HEXO on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. Additionally, it offers cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brand; and cannabis products under Original Stash and Up brand names. The company was formerly known as The Hydropothecary Corporation and changes its name to HEXO Corp. in August 2018. HEXO Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Kanata, Canada.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets. Its brand portfolio includes PEACE NATURALS, a global wellness platform; adult-use brands comprise COVE and Spinach; and hemp-derived CBD brands consists of Lord Jones and PEACE+. Cronos Group Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

