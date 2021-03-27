Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Down 84.3% in March

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 84.3% from the February 28th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Core One Labs stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 281,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,404. Core One Labs has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92.
Core One Labs Company Profile
