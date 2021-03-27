Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Down 84.3% in March

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 84.3% from the February 28th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Core One Labs stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 281,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,404. Core One Labs has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92.

Core One Labs Inc operates as a biotechnology research and technology life sciences company in the United States and Canada. It focuses on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems, psychedelic assisted psychotherapy, and API grade psilocybin manufacturing. The company manufactures CannaStrips, which are cannabis-infused strips, as well as produces oils, distillates, and resins.

